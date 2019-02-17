William Harry Veazey

With deep sorrow, I announce that my beloved father, William H. Veazey, 71, entered eternal rest on Feb 1, 2019 at Johnson City Medical Center, TN due to heart failure. William lived in Stamford's Friendship House for over 40 years before relocating to TN. William was born in rural Tallapoosa County, AL on Apr 20, 1947 to Jim and Bessie (Pearson) Veazey. He graduated from J.D. Thompson High School in 1966 and married Daisy M. Fields in 1973. In the 1980s, he participated in basketball tournaments and bowling leagues. He worked odd jobs, before becoming a construction worker for Stamford House Wrecking, where he remained until retirement. William was a talented handyman, but his true passion was behind the wheel. Some of the fondest memories he shared were driving excursions "up and down the highway" in trucks or cars. His special interests were completing word seek puzzles and smoking pipe tobacco. He will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts. William was predeceased by his parents, his loving wife, three sisters, and four brothers. Left to cherish his memory is one daughter, Kendra Veazey (Bobby) Flanagan; two grandchildren, Elizabeth Floyd and Grace Flanagan; two sisters, Virginia (William) Isom and Bernice Green; two brothers, Olvin (Mabel) Veazey and James Veazey; and a host of family and friends. A funeral service and burial were held Feb 16, 2019 at the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Lawrenceville, VA.