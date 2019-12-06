|
William Hynd,Jr.
William Nicholson "Sonny" Hynd, Jr., age 78, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at his home. Born January 20, 1941 in Fairfield County, CT he was a son of the late William and Lilias Thompson Hynd. Sonny graduated from Stamford High School in 1958 where he excelled in track. Sonny coached youth sports for many years in Stamford and helped start the Stamford youth basketball ball league. He enjoyed all sports and shared his passion of sports with the children he coached. His biggest passion was golf. Sonny enjoyed being on the golf course every chance he could while his health permitted. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather.
Surviving are his wife Mary Hynd; son, William Hynd, III (Amy DelPino) of Stamford, CT; daughter, Annamarie Papaj (Kola) of Newtown, CT; brothers, Jack Hynd (Martha) of PA, Peter Hynd of PA, and Doug Hynd of FL; and grandchildren, Nicholas, Victoria, Christopher, Brittany, Arianna, and Kristy (Ilir).
A memorial services will be held in Stamford, CT at a later date.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 7, 2019