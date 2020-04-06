|
|
William J. Darling, Sr.
William James Darling, Sr., 82, a lifelong Stamford resident passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1938, the son of the late Winslow and Ann Elizabeth Darling. For over 40 years, William owned and operated Darlings Café located on the Eastside and Billy's on the Westside. He was known for throwing the best pool parties in town. An avid sports fan, especially baseball, he played in the 1st Little League in Stamford.
William loved his family and grandchildren unconditionally. He leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 60 years, Betty Ann Notorio Darling, his children, Patricia Ann Darling, Sherry Ann Darling, William James Darling Jr. and wife Kathleen, Deborah Ann Candito and husband Peter, his sister Harriet, brother Richard, 11 grandchildren, Christina, Cassie, Nicole, Kenny, Christopher, Eugene, Grace, Michael, Shia, Anyia, Sherelle, 5 great-grandchildren, Luigi, Helena, Frankie, Gino and William. He was predeceased by his siblings, Rosalie, Ann, Mildred, Winslow, Robert, John and Roger.
Due to the COVID19 public health pandemic, services will be held in private. To share memories or to leave online condolences, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 7, 2020