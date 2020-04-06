The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
8 Schuyler Ave
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 324-0158
Resources
More Obituaries for William Darling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William J. Darling Sr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William J. Darling Sr. Notice
William J. Darling, Sr.
William James Darling, Sr., 82, a lifelong Stamford resident passed away peacefully on April 5, 2020. He was born on February 9, 1938, the son of the late Winslow and Ann Elizabeth Darling. For over 40 years, William owned and operated Darlings Café located on the Eastside and Billy's on the Westside. He was known for throwing the best pool parties in town. An avid sports fan, especially baseball, he played in the 1st Little League in Stamford.
William loved his family and grandchildren unconditionally. He leaves behind his beloved wife of almost 60 years, Betty Ann Notorio Darling, his children, Patricia Ann Darling, Sherry Ann Darling, William James Darling Jr. and wife Kathleen, Deborah Ann Candito and husband Peter, his sister Harriet, brother Richard, 11 grandchildren, Christina, Cassie, Nicole, Kenny, Christopher, Eugene, Grace, Michael, Shia, Anyia, Sherelle, 5 great-grandchildren, Luigi, Helena, Frankie, Gino and William. He was predeceased by his siblings, Rosalie, Ann, Mildred, Winslow, Robert, John and Roger.
Due to the COVID19 public health pandemic, services will be held in private. To share memories or to leave online condolences, please visit www.lacerenzafh.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 7, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Lacerenza Funeral Home Inc
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -