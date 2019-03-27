The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 28, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Spirit Church
Resources
More Obituaries for William Kinehan
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William James Kinehan

Notice Condolences Flowers

William James Kinehan Notice
William James Kinahan
William James Kinahan, aged 58, entered into eternal rest on 03/24/19, after a brief illness, surrounded by his family at Stamford Hospital. "Bill" attended Holy Spirit School and Rippowam High School. Bill was a life long member of Holy Spirit Parish and later St. Thomas Church of Fairfield. Bill worked for the US Post Office, and later worked many years for SWIMM Pools in Darien. Bill enjoyed riding his motorcycle, visiting relatives in Ireland, and spending time with his grandson Declan. Bill always had an infectious sense of humor in every situation. Bill is survived by his wife Jackie Kinahan, his daughters Krystal and Tiffany, his son Billy, his grandson Declan, his mother and father William and Angela, and brother Donald. Family will receive visitation at the Cognetta Funeral Home in Stamford on Thursday, March 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, and burial to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield.
Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now