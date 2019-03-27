William James Kinahan

William James Kinahan, aged 58, entered into eternal rest on 03/24/19, after a brief illness, surrounded by his family at Stamford Hospital. "Bill" attended Holy Spirit School and Rippowam High School. Bill was a life long member of Holy Spirit Parish and later St. Thomas Church of Fairfield. Bill worked for the US Post Office, and later worked many years for SWIMM Pools in Darien. Bill enjoyed riding his motorcycle, visiting relatives in Ireland, and spending time with his grandson Declan. Bill always had an infectious sense of humor in every situation. Bill is survived by his wife Jackie Kinahan, his daughters Krystal and Tiffany, his son Billy, his grandson Declan, his mother and father William and Angela, and brother Donald. Family will receive visitation at the Cognetta Funeral Home in Stamford on Thursday, March 28 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Spirit Church, and burial to follow at Oak Lawn Cemetery in Fairfield. Published in StamfordAdvocate on Mar. 27, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary