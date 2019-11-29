|
WILLIAM McDONAGH
Bill McDonagh of Palm Coast, Florida passed away at Halifax Hospital in Daytona Beach, Florida on November 12, 2019. He was born and raised in Canbrack, Kiltimagh, Co. Mayo, Ireland and moved to the United States when he was 19. He lived in Queens, New York, Stamford and Darien, Connecticut before retiring to Florida.
Bill worked as an engineer for the Metro North Railroad for 40 years, retiring in 2004. He was a union representative for his fellow engineers for 20 years. He loved his job and made life-long friends, many of whom retired to Florida. He was also blessed to surround himself with new friends in Palm Coast who were there to support him when his health started to deteriorate.
Bill was predeceased by his parents Patrick and Mary McDonagh, his siblings Mary (Chris) Mulligan, Eileen (Matty) Hyland, Pat McDonagh, Teresa Scharpf and his brother-in-law Gordon Starkey. He is survived by siblings Ann (Jim) Leavy, Tom (Norah) McDonagh, Marcella Starkey, Michael McDonagh, Jim (Theresa) McDonagh and brother-in-law Joe Scharpf -- many nieces/nephews and great-nieces/nephews.
Bill looked forward to his weekly phone calls with his brothers in England and Ireland, He had a good heart and shared his love with all his family and friends. He never said no to anyone and was a cherished friend to many. He will be sorely missed.
There will be a Catholic Mass at St. Bridget of Ireland Church, 278 Strawberry Hill Ave., Stamford, CT on December 7, 2019 at 11 a.m. Burial will be at St. Raymond's Cemetery, Bronx, New York at the convenience of his family.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 1, 2019