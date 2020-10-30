William Moylan
William Moylan, a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, peacefully passed away at Stamford Hospital on the afternoon of October 28th, 2020 with his family at his side. Bill was born November 1, 1935 and was 84 years old at the time of his passing.
Bill grew up in Springdale and graduated Stamford High in 1953. He was very active on the reunion committee and looked forward to the gatherings every 5 years. He was an avid bowler, golfer and tennis player in his youth and played on several leagues weekly. Bill signed up for the army reserves and dutifully served.
Bill spent most of his life in banks. As a young man, he excelled at making people feel comfortable and worked hard to become a Branch manager. In this position he worked all over the state. During the 1980's when banks merged and changed names often, Bill managed to continue to be successful everywhere he went. Even after retirement, Bill continued to find smaller jobs to do to stay involved in banking. When his working days were behind him, Bill enjoyed taking trips to the casino and watching golf.
Bill is survived by his loving son, Bill Jr., daughter Debbie Walsh, her husband Shawn, three grandsons, Patrick, Jack and Liam, his sister Marie Bennet, her husband Bill and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his brother Tom Moylan, sister-in-law Florence, his wife Madeleine and his first grandchild Maddie.
Friends and family may offer their condolences to the family, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on Monday, November 2nd at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT 06902. A mass of Christian burial will follow the time at the funeral home at 11 a.m. at St. Leo Parish, 24 Roxbury Rd., Stamford, CT 06902. The inurnment will immediately follow mass at St. John R.C. Cemetery in Darien, CT.
In accordance with the current social restrictions due to COVID-19, please be sure to bring a face covering and adhere to distancing standards if you plan on attending the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's name to St. Leo Parish where Bill spent countless hours working in his role as a trustee and on the Fair Committee.
