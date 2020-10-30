1/1
William Moylan
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William Moylan
William Moylan, a lifelong resident of Stamford, CT, peacefully passed away at Stamford Hospital on the afternoon of October 28th, 2020 with his family at his side. Bill was born November 1, 1935 and was 84 years old at the time of his passing.
Bill grew up in Springdale and graduated Stamford High in 1953. He was very active on the reunion committee and looked forward to the gatherings every 5 years. He was an avid bowler, golfer and tennis player in his youth and played on several leagues weekly. Bill signed up for the army reserves and dutifully served.
Bill spent most of his life in banks. As a young man, he excelled at making people feel comfortable and worked hard to become a Branch manager. In this position he worked all over the state. During the 1980's when banks merged and changed names often, Bill managed to continue to be successful everywhere he went. Even after retirement, Bill continued to find smaller jobs to do to stay involved in banking. When his working days were behind him, Bill enjoyed taking trips to the casino and watching golf.
Bill is survived by his loving son, Bill Jr., daughter Debbie Walsh, her husband Shawn, three grandsons, Patrick, Jack and Liam, his sister Marie Bennet, her husband Bill and many nieces and nephews. Bill was preceded in death by his brother Tom Moylan, sister-in-law Florence, his wife Madeleine and his first grandchild Maddie.
Friends and family may offer their condolences to the family, from 9 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., on Monday, November 2nd at the Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home, 104 Myrtle Ave., Stamford, CT 06902. A mass of Christian burial will follow the time at the funeral home at 11 a.m. at St. Leo Parish, 24 Roxbury Rd., Stamford, CT 06902. The inurnment will immediately follow mass at St. John R.C. Cemetery in Darien, CT.
In accordance with the current social restrictions due to COVID-19, please be sure to bring a face covering and adhere to distancing standards if you plan on attending the services.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Bill's name to St. Leo Parish where Bill spent countless hours working in his role as a trustee and on the Fair Committee.
The Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory is honored to assist Bill's family. If you care to leave a message of condolence, please visit the family guest book hosted on cognetta.com or on Facebook at facebook.com/NicholasFCognettaFuneralHomeCrematory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
2
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Leo Parish
Send Flowers
NOV
2
Inurnment
St. John R.C. Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved