William P. Mara, Jr.
William P. Mara Jr., DMD, MS, a longtime Periodontist in Greenwich, CT passed away on October 5, 2019, at Norwalk Hospital.
Dr. Mara is survived by his wife, Suzan, his precious daughters and their spouses, Rachel E. Mara (Jason Wong), Amy Duffy (Ryan), Jamie Mara Rinaldi, and his adored eight grandchildren, Madeleine Duffy, Colin Duffy, Luke Duffy, Trevor Wong, Declan Wong, Ella Wong, Emma Rinaldi, and Ethan Rinaldi. His sisters, MaryAnn Mara, Rosalie Bortnick, and brother, Thomas Mara, also survive him, as well as his nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his parents, Ann and William P. Mara Sr.
Dr. Mara was a graduate of Stamford High School (1966), College of the Holy Cross (1970), University of Pennsylvania School of Dental Medicine (1974), and Case Western Reserve (1980), where he received a Master's Degree in Periodontics. He proudly served as a Dentist in the U.S. Army at Fort Bragg, NC (1974-1977).
Bill loved his family, his patients, and sports, never missing any of his daughters' games. While his passion was soccer, where he was captain and MVP at Stamford High School and College of the Holy Cross, he quickly became a fervent fan of both field hockey and lacrosse, both of which his daughter's played.
A celebration of his life will be held at Woodway Country Club, Darien, CT (located at 540 Hoyt Street, Darien, CT 06820) on November 10, 2019, from 1:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 13, 2019