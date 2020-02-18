The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Castiglione Funeral Home
544 Old Post Road #3
Greenwich, CT 06830
(203) 869-0894
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Castiglione Funeral Home
544 Old Post Road #3
Greenwich, CT 06830
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
11:00 AM
Castiglione Funeral Home
544 Old Post Road #3
Greenwich, CT 06830
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for William Jarrett
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William Richard Jarrett


1944 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Richard Jarrett Notice
William Richard Jarrett
William Richard Jarrett, 75, of Stamford, died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born on November 29, 1944 and was a lifelong resident of Stamford. He was the son of the late Arthur S. and Dorothy Jarrett.
Bill is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Penie (Gateff) Jarrett, and three daughters and his sons-in-law, Cindy Wettenstein (Paul), Christine Cocchia (Dave), and Cathy Linask (Erik); six grandchildren, Courtney and Hayley Wettenstein, Kayla and Alyssa Cocchia, and Carter and Kaili Linask. He is also survived by a brother Arthur E. Jarrett and was predeceased by a brother Richard Jarrett.
He was employed by Clairol and later retired from the City of Stamford. He also was a volunteer firefighter at Springdale Fire Department in Stamford for many years, rising to Captain.
His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a model train enthusiast and enjoyed spending time in Lancaster, PA and going to Hersheypark. He loved happy surprises, often surprising his family with spur-of-the-moment vacations. He was very generous with gifts to his family and loved helping family and friends with fixing things.
Family and friends may visit at Castiglione Funeral Home at 544 Old Post Road #3, in Greenwich, Connecticut on Thursday, February 20th from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 21st at 11 a.m. at Castiglione Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Putnam Cemetery, Greenwich.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 19, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Castiglione Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -