William Richard Jarrett
William Richard Jarrett, 75, of Stamford, died on Saturday, February 15, 2020 after a lengthy illness. He was born on November 29, 1944 and was a lifelong resident of Stamford. He was the son of the late Arthur S. and Dorothy Jarrett.
Bill is survived by his wife of over 50 years, Penie (Gateff) Jarrett, and three daughters and his sons-in-law, Cindy Wettenstein (Paul), Christine Cocchia (Dave), and Cathy Linask (Erik); six grandchildren, Courtney and Hayley Wettenstein, Kayla and Alyssa Cocchia, and Carter and Kaili Linask. He is also survived by a brother Arthur E. Jarrett and was predeceased by a brother Richard Jarrett.
He was employed by Clairol and later retired from the City of Stamford. He also was a volunteer firefighter at Springdale Fire Department in Stamford for many years, rising to Captain.
His greatest joy was spending time with his children and grandchildren. He was a model train enthusiast and enjoyed spending time in Lancaster, PA and going to Hersheypark. He loved happy surprises, often surprising his family with spur-of-the-moment vacations. He was very generous with gifts to his family and loved helping family and friends with fixing things.
Family and friends may visit at Castiglione Funeral Home at 544 Old Post Road #3, in Greenwich, Connecticut on Thursday, February 20th from 4 to 8 p.m. Funeral Services will be held on Friday, February 21st at 11 a.m. at Castiglione Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Putnam Cemetery, Greenwich.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Feb. 19, 2020