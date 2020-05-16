William Rudman
William Rudman
Nov. 17, 1919 - May 5, 2020
Longtime Stamford, CT resident William (Bill) Rudman passed away peacefully in his home on May 5, 2020.
Born, November 17, 1919 in Chicago, IL to the late Theodore and Mary (Bratel) Rudman, Bill is survived by his loving wife of 69 years, Joan Combs Rudman; daughters, Mary Beth Trapeni of N. Reading, MA, Pamela Bensey and husband Timothy of San Diego, CA; grandchildren, Matthew, Brad and Hannah Trapeni, Jack and William Bensey; sister, Mariann Olson; brothers, Robert (Karen) and Donald (Dolores) Rudman; cousins, Helen Varichak and Paul Kalinich.
As a proud Navy veteran of WWII, Lieutenant JG Rudman served 8 years, valiantly earning 6 medals and 12 stars. He graduated from Michigan State with a B.S., Electrical Engineering degree and enjoyed a 30-year career with IBM in NY.
In retirement, Bill volunteered as a tax preparer for 22 years, math tutor; worked as a realtor and tinkerer.
He was a good, honest, family man, always eager to lend a helping hand. Admired for his sharp memory, he fascinated us with interesting stories. Bill loved music, the Cubs, donuts, coffee and fixing things. But mostly, he loved his family. He will be truly missed. Aloha!
Bill was predeceased by his step-mother, Edna; brothers, Paul (Jayne), Raymond (Ann), Theodore and Thomas.
Celebrate Bill's life by kindly donating in his name to garysinisefoundation.org.
His ashes will be interred with military honors in Cleon Township Cemetery, Copemish, MI.
For full obituary, please visit LeoPGallagherStamford.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on May 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home
2900 Summer Street
Stamford, CT 069054304
2033271313
