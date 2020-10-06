William Lawrence Schmidt, Sr.
April 17, 1934 - October 4, 2020
William L. Schmidt, Sr. a lifelong Stamford resident, died on Sunday, October 4th at Stamford Hospital at the age of 86. Bill was born on April 17, 1934 and was predeceased by his parents, Peter and Mae Lietch Schmidt. After high school he enlisted in the US Navy and served during the Korean War. He graduated Iona College in New Rochelle, NY with a BS in Criminal Justice. Bill started his career in law enforcement as a member of the Stamford Police Department for 20 years, retiring as Sergeant. After his police department retirement, Bill worked as Security Director for Stamford Hospital for over 20 years where he was instrumental in the creation of the K9 division.
Besides his parents, he was predeceased by his son, Gregory Schmidt and a brother, Peter Schmidt. Survivors include his wife of 31 years, Elizabeth Schmidt, his children, Judy Tripodi, William Schmidt Jr and his wife Melissa, and Mary Schmidt along with his stepchildren Jackie Waring (Mike) and Sean McElroy (Ann). Also surviving are 16 beloved grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Bill loved cruising with his wife and truly enjoyed every minute of his time spent with his children and grandchildren who will all deeply miss him. Bill was an avid lover of animals, especially his dogs who he always considered "Man's Best Friend."
Visitation will be held at Thomas M. Gallagher Funeral Home, 453 Shippan Avenue, Stamford, CT on Wednesday, October 7th from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. A funeral mass will take place at St. Mary of Stamford Church, 566 Elm Street, Stamford, CT on Thursday, October 8th at 10:00 a.m. A private burial for family will be held at Queen of Peace Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to a charity of choice
.
Arrangements were under the care of THOMAS M. GALLAGHER FUNERAL HOME at 453 Shippan Ave., Stamford, CT 06902. To send online condolences, please visit gallagherfuneralhome.com