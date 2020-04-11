|
|
William George Thomas, Sr.
William (Bill) Thomas, Sr., beloved husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend passed away peacefully on April 9 at the age of 92.
A veteran of the United States Army and a resident of Stamford his entire life, Bill spent most of his career at Phillips (Glenbrook Laboratories) in Stamford, and at Wee Burn Country Club in Darien, where he worked for more than 80 years. It was at Wee Burn that he made lifelong friends, both young and old. If you were a part of his circle, you were part of something very special. He took great pleasure in mentoring young caddies and was honored to be inducted into the Caddie Hall of Fame in 2008.
His was a life well-lived, and his like will never be seen again. He was the product of a generation defined by selflessness, honesty, and integrity. He was an exceptional person with a profound love of family. The lessons learned and laughter shared with his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren will live on forever.
Bill is survived by his cherished wife of 70 years, Esther Troncone Thomas; daughter Barbara Melfi and husband Vito of Lakewood Ranch, Florida; son Jeffrey Thomas and wife Christy of Norwalk; and daughter-in-law Michele Thomas of Norwalk. He is also survived by his adored grandchildren Cheri DiStefano, David Melfi, Michael Thomas, William (Billy) Thomas, Courtney Thomas, and Jenna Thomas; his great-grandchildren Jackson DiStefano, Sofia DiStefano and Gianna Nicole Melfi. He is also survived by his sister Veronica Zurman of Stamford, and sisters-in-law Giedra Troncone of Redding, and Kathy Thomas of Fairfield. Bill was predeceased by his treasured son William G. Thomas, Jr.; mother Anna Thomas; father Andrew Thomas; brothers Joseph, Edward, Andrew, and John Thomas; and sister Anna Condon.
There are no calling hours, and services will be private. The family has requested donations in Bill's memory be made to , 3 Landmark Square, Suite 330, Stamford, CT 06901 or . To extend a personal condolence to the family, please visit www.nutmegcremation.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 12, 2020