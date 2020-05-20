Willie Wilds
Willie E. Wilds
Willie E. Wilds transitioned peacefully on Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at Autumn Lake HealthCare at Norwalk. He was born on June 27, 1938 in Thomasville, Georgia to the late William "Banks" Brown and Ann Ivey Askew. Mr. Wilds was self-employed as a farrier for many years. His memory will be cherished by one daughter, Valorie Pitts; two sons, Eddie Wilds and William Wilds; three grandchildren, William Wilds, Zoey Wilds and Cydnee Jayde Wilds; a devoted lifelong friend, Bud Bramwell, extended family and numerous friends. Entombment will be held at Willowbrook Cemetery, Westport, CT. A memorial service will be announced at a later date. Services entrusted to Graves Medley Funeral Services.

Published in The Hour & Stamford Advocate on May 20, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Graves Medley Funeral Services
31 STILLWATER AVENUE
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 323-2666
