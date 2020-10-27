1/1
Winifred A. Miekle
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Winifred's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Winifred Anne
McGuinness Miekle
Winifred Anne Miekle nee McGuinness ("Wini"), 81, a Twyford, England resident, passed away unexpectedly in Winchester Hospital on October 1st. Wife of Alan and mother to Christine, Mary Ellen, Ian and James. Grandmother to Charlotte, Ben, Ellie, Louis, Amy, and Jack.
Predeceased by mother Florence McGuinness, father Cornelius McGuinness and brother Col. Cornelius McGuinness. Born May 7, 1939 in Stamford, CT. She attended Stamford High School (Class of 1957), St. Mary's College of Indiana, and Michigan State University. She taught at Stamford High School and in Darien. She is survived by her two brothers, Brian McGuinness of Stamford, CT and Kevin McGuinness of Ann Arbor, MI. She was an accomplished dancer, featured on the Ed Sullivan Show after winning the Harvest Moon Ball for the Phil Jones School of Dance. She was very active in Twyford, England.
Her funeral and interment took place at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Twyford on October 22.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Oct. 27, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved