Winifred Anne

McGuinness Miekle

Winifred Anne Miekle nee McGuinness ("Wini"), 81, a Twyford, England resident, passed away unexpectedly in Winchester Hospital on October 1st. Wife of Alan and mother to Christine, Mary Ellen, Ian and James. Grandmother to Charlotte, Ben, Ellie, Louis, Amy, and Jack.

Predeceased by mother Florence McGuinness, father Cornelius McGuinness and brother Col. Cornelius McGuinness. Born May 7, 1939 in Stamford, CT. She attended Stamford High School (Class of 1957), St. Mary's College of Indiana, and Michigan State University. She taught at Stamford High School and in Darien. She is survived by her two brothers, Brian McGuinness of Stamford, CT and Kevin McGuinness of Ann Arbor, MI. She was an accomplished dancer, featured on the Ed Sullivan Show after winning the Harvest Moon Ball for the Phil Jones School of Dance. She was very active in Twyford, England.

Her funeral and interment took place at St. Mary's Catholic Church of Twyford on October 22.



