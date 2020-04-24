The Advocate Notices
|
Winniefred Neill Notice
Winniefred Neill
Winniefred Neill, a longtime resident of Stamford, Connecticut passed away on April 21, 2020. Born in Kingston, Jamaica, she was the daughter of Thomas and Epsie DelattiBeaudiere.
She is survived by her daughter Novelett Roberts, and her sisters Asenath DelattiBeaudiere, Myrtle Wilson, and Cynthia Reid; brother Wilford DelattiBeaudiere and several nieces & nephews.
Miss Winnie, as she is lovingly known, will be dearly missed and cherished by family, friends, schoolmates, nieces, nephews, and neighbors.
Due to current circumstance there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Apr. 25, 2020
