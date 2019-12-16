Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Wood Beeghly
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wood Beeghly

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wood Beeghly Notice
Wood D. Beeghly
Wood D. Beeghly, 97, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at home.
He leaves his daughters, Janice Beeghly and Dena Beeghly; grandchildren, Janna Di Martino and Joseph DiMartino III; great grandchildren, Isadora Storlazzi and Joseph DiMartino IV; sisters, Viola Wright, Blanche Berry, Sylvia Stunkel; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Sophia (Zebrowski) Beeghly and his son , Jerry Beeghly.
Born in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of Wood and Viola (Gass) Beeghly. Raised in Stamford, CT, he was active in the Boy Scouts. He enlisted in the Navy in 1942. While serving aboard a minelayer the U.S.S. Terror during WWII, he earned four battle stars for Gilbert Island, the Marianas Operation, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He also served in the Korean War where he was awarded the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and a Meritorious Unit Commendation. A member of the Masonic Brotherhood since 1945, Wood was a member of the Stamford-Clinton Lodge, a tiler for many lodges in New York City and a member of the Pyramid Shrine.
A committal service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA.
Those who wish to remember Wood in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Wreaths Across America.
Arrangements by Founds – Feryo Cremation & Burial Services, LLC., West Chester, PA.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wood's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -