|
|
Wood D. Beeghly
Wood D. Beeghly, 97, died peacefully on Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019, at home.
He leaves his daughters, Janice Beeghly and Dena Beeghly; grandchildren, Janna Di Martino and Joseph DiMartino III; great grandchildren, Isadora Storlazzi and Joseph DiMartino IV; sisters, Viola Wright, Blanche Berry, Sylvia Stunkel; and many nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his wife, Sophia (Zebrowski) Beeghly and his son , Jerry Beeghly.
Born in Bridgeport, CT, he was the son of Wood and Viola (Gass) Beeghly. Raised in Stamford, CT, he was active in the Boy Scouts. He enlisted in the Navy in 1942. While serving aboard a minelayer the U.S.S. Terror during WWII, he earned four battle stars for Gilbert Island, the Marianas Operation, Iwo Jima and Okinawa. He also served in the Korean War where he was awarded the Korean Service Medal, the United Nations Service Medal and a Meritorious Unit Commendation. A member of the Masonic Brotherhood since 1945, Wood was a member of the Stamford-Clinton Lodge, a tiler for many lodges in New York City and a member of the Pyramid Shrine.
A committal service will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA.
Those who wish to remember Wood in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Wreaths Across America.
Arrangements by Founds – Feryo Cremation & Burial Services, LLC., West Chester, PA.
Online condolences may be made by visiting www.foundsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Stamford Advocate on Dec. 17, 2019