Yolanda Lucia passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on March 25, 2019 at the age of 91. She was born on December 11, 1927 to Angelo and Antonette Masone in Rochester, PA. She grew up with her nine siblings and eventually moved to Stamford, CT, in the 1930s. She married Anthony Lucia and had three sons: Sal, Tony, and Joe. She was a devout Catholic and believed in helping others however she could.

Her caring nature and endless warmth radiated through all aspects of her life, whether it was spending time with her family and friends, working, volunteering, or bowling. She volunteered for numerous organizations including AmeriCares, multiple soup kitchens, and her beloved church St. Leo's Parish in Stamford. Her energy and determination carried her through life and encouraged joy wherever she went. She frequently traveled abroad and across the United States, exploring all that life had to offer. She loved her family and made sure they all knew to always be there for each other and to care for one another.

Yolanda joins her husband Anthony in heaven and is survived by her siblings, Sue, Joe, Jerry, and Anthony, three sons, Sal, Tony, and Joe, and seven grandchildren, Christopher, Gregory, Melinda, Kelly, Stephanie, Jillian, and Jacqueline.

Calling hours will be on Friday, March 29, 2019 4-8 p.m. at Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home, 2900 Summer Street, Stamford, CT. Saturday a mass will be held at 10 a.m. at St. Leo's Catholic Church, 24 Roxbury Road, Stamford, CT with interment at Fairfield Memorial Park, Oaklawn Ave., Stamford, CT.

