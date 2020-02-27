The Advocate Notices
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
104 Myrtle Avenue
Stamford, CT 06902
(203) 348-4949
Resources
More Obituaries for Yolanda Seminara
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Yolanda Seminara


1916 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Yolanda Seminara Notice
Yolanda M. Seminara
Yolanda Marguerite Seminara, born November 4, 1916, daughter of Rocco and Filomena Seminara, sister of Catherine Parente, Margaret Pugliese, Vinnie Mangiapani and Josephine Woodhall, all of whom predeceased her, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 at The Villa of Stamford (Smith House).
She was a lifelong resident of Stamford, having been educated in public schools in this city. She was also a graduate of the Bridgeport School of Cosmetology. Ms. Seminara then began a 23-year career at The Putnam Beauty Salon in Greenwich, later becoming its owner. She was a member of the Stamford Women's Club and she traveled widely.
Ms. Seminara is survived by her nephew Rev. Jonathan Woodhall of Southern Pines, NC, and her grandniece Lynn Woodhall of Norwalk who was her caregiver for many years - as well as many great-nieces and nephews and their next generations.
A funeral and interment, at St. Johns Cemetery in Stamford, CT will be private in the summer; Yolanda's favorite time of year.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Yolanda's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nicholas F. Cognetta Funeral Home & Crematory
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -