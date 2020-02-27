|
|
Yolanda M. Seminara
Yolanda Marguerite Seminara, born November 4, 1916, daughter of Rocco and Filomena Seminara, sister of Catherine Parente, Margaret Pugliese, Vinnie Mangiapani and Josephine Woodhall, all of whom predeceased her, passed away peacefully on February 24, 2020 at The Villa of Stamford (Smith House).
She was a lifelong resident of Stamford, having been educated in public schools in this city. She was also a graduate of the Bridgeport School of Cosmetology. Ms. Seminara then began a 23-year career at The Putnam Beauty Salon in Greenwich, later becoming its owner. She was a member of the Stamford Women's Club and she traveled widely.
Ms. Seminara is survived by her nephew Rev. Jonathan Woodhall of Southern Pines, NC, and her grandniece Lynn Woodhall of Norwalk who was her caregiver for many years - as well as many great-nieces and nephews and their next generations.
A funeral and interment, at St. Johns Cemetery in Stamford, CT will be private in the summer; Yolanda's favorite time of year.
Published in Stamford Advocate from Mar. 1 to Mar. 8, 2020