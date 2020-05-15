|
|
STRATTON
Beryl
passed away tragically on 12th April 2020, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Trevor, mother of Kay and much loved aunt and cousin. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. A private cremation to be held at Peteborough Crematorium. Donations in memory of Beryl for Deepings Men's group may be made direct to the charity or c/o R J Scholes Funeral Directors, 4 Horsegate, Deeping St James, PE6 8EN (cheques payable to the charity).
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 15, 2020