Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Peteborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for 74 STRATTON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

74 STRATTON

Notice Condolences

74 STRATTON Notice
STRATTON

Beryl

passed away tragically on 12th April 2020, aged 89 years. Beloved wife of the late Trevor, mother of Kay and much loved aunt and cousin. She will be dearly missed by all her family and friends. A private cremation to be held at Peteborough Crematorium. Donations in memory of Beryl for Deepings Men's group may be made direct to the charity or c/o R J Scholes Funeral Directors, 4 Horsegate, Deeping St James, PE6 8EN (cheques payable to the charity).
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 15, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -