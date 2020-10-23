|
THOMPSON Alan Laws passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 16th October 2020, aged 78 years. Devoted husband of Annette Thompson, loving father of Clyde Thompson and Emma Robinson, special devoted grandad of Luke, Max and Dayton. The funeral service will take place at Ketton Park Green Burial at 2.00pm on 2nd November. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service for Parkinson's UK. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherrys Lane, Bourne, PE10 0HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 23, 2020