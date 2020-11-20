|
WYLES Alan
Passed away peacefully on 3rd November 2020 aged 86 years. Much loved Husband of Doreen, father to Karen and Alison, grandfather to Jason, Adam and Peter and great grandfather to Daniel and Leila. He will be greatly missed by all his family, and friends. Due to the present circumstances a Private family funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Dementia UK and Parkinson's UK may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 20, 2020