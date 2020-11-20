Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan WYLES
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan WYLES

Notice Condolences

Alan WYLES Notice
WYLES Alan

Passed away peacefully on 3rd November 2020 aged 86 years. Much loved Husband of Doreen, father to Karen and Alison, grandfather to Jason, Adam and Peter and great grandfather to Daniel and Leila. He will be greatly missed by all his family, and friends. Due to the present circumstances a Private family funeral service will take place at Peterborough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Dementia UK and Parkinson's UK may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 20, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -