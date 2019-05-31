|
|
Passed away peacefully after a brave fight at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, on the 22nd May 2019, aged 64 years. Loving partner of Rose. Dearest dad of Leanne, Gary and Claire. Proud grandad of 9. Special to many others. The Funeral Service will take place at 2.30pm on Thursday 6th June 2019 at Peterborough Crematorium. Please wear something with Blue in it. Family Flowers only, donations may be made at the service in Alf's memory towards Sue Ryder. All are welcome as the family will gather after the service at Essendine Village Hall for light refreshments. For any further enquiries, please contact Central England Co-operative. Tel: 01733 763366
Published in Stamford Mercury on May 31, 2019