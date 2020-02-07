|
former Mayor of Stamford, passed away peacefully at home on 30th January 2020 aged 90 years. Much loved husband of Renee and loving father to Susan and Michael and grandfather to Alexander, Sophie, Abigail, Christopher, Charlotte, and Katy. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, and friends. The funeral service will take place at All Saints Church, Stamford on Monday 17th February 2020 at 11.00am, followed by private family interment in Stamford Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Cancer Research U.K. and St Barnabas Hospice at Home may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford. PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
