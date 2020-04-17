|
HOWIE Alexandra On 31st March 2020 Alex, aged 82, formerly of Sutherland Way, Stamford, passed away peacefully at Eccleshare Court Care Home, Lincoln. Beloved wife of the late Tom, loving mum to Peter, Kenneth and Norman, dear mother-in-law to Fiona and Liz, much loved grandma of Stephanie, Anthony and Emily and great-grandma to 4. Sorely missed by all her family and friends. Due to current guidelines a private funeral will be held on 27th April. A celebration of life will be held at a later date in Stamford. Donations if wished may be given to St John Ambulance c/o Lincolnshire Co-operative Funeral Services. Tel: 01522 535800
Published in Stamford Mercury on Apr. 17, 2020