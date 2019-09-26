Home

Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Celebration of Life
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
15:00
St Mary's Church
Ketton
View Map
FIRTH Angela Mary Of Ketton, died peacefully after a full and active life on 17th September 2019, aged 91 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family, and friends. A celebration of her life will take place on Monday 7th October 2019 at 3.00pm at St Mary's Church, Ketton. No formal attire please. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired in memory of Angela to be split between the following charities; Church Missionary Society, Sight Savers, Ethiopia Aid, The Leprosy Mission and Practical Action may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 26, 2019
