Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
15:00
South Lincs Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Angela MARTIN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Angela MARTIN

Notice Condolences

Angela MARTIN Notice
MARTIN

Angela Doris

Passed away on 30th August 2019 at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall aged 75 Years. Devoted wife of Morley Brian Martin, Mother of Denise, Mother-in-law of Graham and loving Nan of Emily and Tom. Sister of David and Bernard and the late Sidney and Ann. The Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at South Lincs Crematorium at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be made at the service for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne PE10 9HQ Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.