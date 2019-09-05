|
|
MARTIN
Angela Doris
Passed away on 30th August 2019 at Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall aged 75 Years. Devoted wife of Morley Brian Martin, Mother of Denise, Mother-in-law of Graham and loving Nan of Emily and Tom. Sister of David and Bernard and the late Sidney and Ann. The Funeral Service will take place on Tuesday 10th September 2019 at South Lincs Crematorium at 3.00pm. Family flowers only, donations in lieu may be made at the service for the Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice. All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne PE10 9HQ Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on Sept. 5, 2019