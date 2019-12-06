|
|
WHEELER
Angela Mary
passed away at Sue Ryder, Thorpe Hall in Peterborough on 27th November 2019 aged 69 years. She had been unwell for some time, but was typically determined and brave throughout. Angela was the much loved wife of Jim, mother to Rachel and Claire, and grandma to Noah. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. Her Celebration of Life will take place on Tuesday 17th December, 12.30pm at Peterborough Crematorium, in Marholm; please wear something bright. Family flowers only, however if you would like to make a donation to one of the charities that helped Angela during her final months, please visit www.angela-wheeler.
muchloved.com
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 6, 2019