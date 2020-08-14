|
|
KIND
Ann Elizabeth
(née Kerr)
peacefully at home on 30th July 2020, aged 68 years. Beloved wife of Gordon, a much loved mum of Andrew and his partner Alison, dear Grandma to Florence, sister to Fiona and auntie to Sarah. Funeral Service followed by interment at the Priory Church, Deeping St James on Thursday 20th August. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Marie Curie or St Barnabas Hospice together with all enquiries c/o R J Scholes Funeral Service, 4 Horsegate, Deeping St James, Peterborough, PE6 8EN. Tel: 01778 380659
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 14, 2020