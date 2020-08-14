Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 19, 2020
Priory Church
Deeping St James
Peterborough
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Ann KIND
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Ann KIND

Notice Condolences

Ann KIND Notice
KIND

Ann Elizabeth

(née Kerr)

peacefully at home on 30th July 2020, aged 68 years. Beloved wife of Gordon, a much loved mum of Andrew and his partner Alison, dear Grandma to Florence, sister to Fiona and auntie to Sarah. Funeral Service followed by interment at the Priory Church, Deeping St James on Thursday 20th August. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Marie Curie or St Barnabas Hospice together with all enquiries c/o R J Scholes Funeral Service, 4 Horsegate, Deeping St James, Peterborough, PE6 8EN. Tel: 01778 380659
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -