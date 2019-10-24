|
WANT
Ann Elsie
passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 12th October 2019 aged 71 years. A much loved Wife, Mother and Grandmother who will be greatly missed. The graveside funeral service will take place on Friday 1st November 2019 at 1.00pm at Ketton Park Green Burial. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for MacMillan Cancer Support and Cancer Research UK may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Service, Sandon Bank, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP
Published in Stamford Mercury on Oct. 24, 2019