MORTEN
Anna Lilian
Passed away unexpectedly on 5th February 2020. Loving wife of the late John Albert, mother of Karl, Neil, Jason and Sarah and grandmother of Robert, William, Charlotte, Daniel, James, Callum and Ashlee. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place on 13th March 2020, at Peterborough Crematorium at 3.30pm. Family flowers only please, with donations online to Dementia Support South Lincs (dementiasupportsouthlincs.co.uk)
Published in Stamford Mercury on Feb. 21, 2020