Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Anne CURTIS

Anne CURTIS Notice
CURTIS

Anne

passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family on 24th May 2020 aged 78 years. Much loved wife of Terry, dear mum to David, Alison and Julie, nan to Callum, Jessica, Conor and Caitlin and great nan to Noah. Anne will be very much missed by all her family and friends. A Private Family Service to take place at Peterborough Crematorium on Wednesday 17th June 2020. Family Flowers only. Donations if desired to be given to the Alzheimer's Society c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, Lincs PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 5, 2020
