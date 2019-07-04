|
HARRINGTON Anne Veronica Passed away on 27th June 2019, aged 78 years. Mother to Chris and Katy, a loving grandmother, sister and aunt. The funeral service will take place at St John the Baptist Church, North Luffenham on Wednesday 10th July 2019 at 10.00am followed by committal at Peterborough Crematorium at 11.30am. Family flowers only please, donations if desired for the benefit of Dementia UK, may be left in the collection box at the service, or can be handed to the family. All enquiries to Co-operative Funeralcare, Melton Mowbray. Tel: 01664 481201
Published in Stamford Mercury on July 4, 2019