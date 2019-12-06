|
|
WATCHORN
Anthony William
of Whissendine
passed away surrounded by his family on 27th November 2019 aged 69 years. A much loved partner to Cherry and father to Roy, Lisa and Thira. His funeral service will be held at Whissendine Parish Church on Thursday 12th December at 2.00pm, to be followed by interment in the churchyard. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Royal Agricultural Benevolent Institution (R.A.B.I.) can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 6, 2019