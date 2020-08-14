|
|
WAIN
Antony (Tony)
passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 25th July 2020 aged 86 years. Devoted husband of (the late) Joan Wain and father to Stephen and Teresa, Tony leaves 7 grandchildren and 6 great grandchildren. He will be greatly missed by all his family, friends and colleagues. His funeral service will take place on Tuesday 18th August 2020 at 11.00 am. Numbers are limited due to current circumstances but a video link is being set up. For details and donations to Cancer Research UK if desired please please forward c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE94BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 14, 2020