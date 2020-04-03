|
|
LEWIS
Aston
Died suddenly on 16th March 2020, aged 71 years. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private family service only on 8th April at 2.00pm. A celebration of Aston's life will be held at a later date when all will be welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance either online or c/o Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Director Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP
Published in Stamford Mercury on Apr. 3, 2020