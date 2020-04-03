Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Resources
More Obituaries for Aston LEWIS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aston LEWIS

Notice Condolences

Aston LEWIS Notice
LEWIS

Aston

Died suddenly on 16th March 2020, aged 71 years. Beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Private family service only on 8th April at 2.00pm. A celebration of Aston's life will be held at a later date when all will be welcome. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to the Lincolnshire & Nottinghamshire Air Ambulance either online or c/o Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Director Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP
Published in Stamford Mercury on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -