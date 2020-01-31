|
|
PLANT
Audrey May Nee Hyam
Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 13th January 2020 aged 83 years. Loving wife of her late Husband Charles (Bill) Much loved Mother of Sandra and Debra and a very dear Nan and Great Grandmother. Funeral Service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on 10th February 2020 at 3.30pm. Flowers welcomed. Donations if desired will go to Dementia UK and can be left at the Service. All enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, Stamford, PE9 2BJ Tel: 017810 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 31, 2020