Home

POWERED BY

Services
R J Scholes Funeral Service
St George Street
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 2BJ
01780 763092
Funeral service
Monday, Feb. 10, 2020
15:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey PLANT
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey PLANT

Notice Condolences

Audrey PLANT Notice
PLANT

Audrey May Nee Hyam

Passed away peacefully at Peterborough City Hospital on 13th January 2020 aged 83 years. Loving wife of her late Husband Charles (Bill) Much loved Mother of Sandra and Debra and a very dear Nan and Great Grandmother. Funeral Service will be held at Peterborough Crematorium on 10th February 2020 at 3.30pm. Flowers welcomed. Donations if desired will go to Dementia UK and can be left at the Service. All enquiries to RJ Scholes Funeral Services, Stamford, PE9 2BJ Tel: 017810 763092
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -