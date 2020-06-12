Home

POWERED BY

Services
Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Resources
More Obituaries for Barbara HARRISON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Barbara HARRISON

Notice Condolences

Barbara HARRISON Notice
HARRISON Barbara passed away peacefully on 28th May 2020, aged 88 years. Much loved Mother to Glenis, Pauline, David, Jacqui and Bev. Loving Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She will be sadly and dearly missed by all her family, and friends. The private family Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 18th June 2020. Details of a Memorial Service to be held after the current restrictions on church services have been lifted. Family flowers only please. C/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 12, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -