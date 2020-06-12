|
HARRISON Barbara passed away peacefully on 28th May 2020, aged 88 years. Much loved Mother to Glenis, Pauline, David, Jacqui and Bev. Loving Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She will be sadly and dearly missed by all her family, and friends. The private family Funeral Service will take place on Thursday 18th June 2020. Details of a Memorial Service to be held after the current restrictions on church services have been lifted. Family flowers only please. C/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford, PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 12, 2020