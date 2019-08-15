|
|
EDWARDS
Barry Charles
Passed away peacefully at home on 5th August 2019 aged 80 years. Loving Dad and Grandad. Gone from our home but never from our hearts. The funeral service will be held at Bourne Abbey Church on 2nd September 2019 at 2.00pm followed by burial at Bourne Cemetery. Flowers are welcome or donations in lieu if desired may be made at the service in Barry's memory for When you Wish Upon a Star. Barry has requested that bright colours are worn by all attending. All further enquiries to R J Scholes Funeral Services. Tel: 01778 39468
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 15, 2019