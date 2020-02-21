Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
10:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Service
Thursday, Mar. 12, 2020
11:30
St Firmin's Church
Thurlby
View Map

Barry STEVENSON

Notice Condolences

Barry STEVENSON Notice
STEVENSON

Barry passed away peacefully at Thorpe Hall Hospice on 11th February 2020 aged 68 years. Beloved husband, father and grandad. The funeral will take place on 12th March 2020 at Peterborough Crematorium at 10.30am followed by a service of thanksgiving at St Firmin's Church, Thurlby at 11.30am. Family flowers only please by request, donations in lieu, if desired, may be given at the church for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, Peterborough. All further enquiries to R J Scholes, Wherrys Lane, Bourne, PE10 9HQ, Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on Feb. 21, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -