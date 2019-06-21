|
|
Passed away peacefully at Grantham Hospital on Sunday 9th June 2019, aged 82 years. Loving Mum of Chris and Teresa, loving Nan of Tom, Trev, Amy and Alice. Also Great-Grandmother of Ellie Mae, Ashleigh, Johnny and Sebastian. Life long friend of Mary and Nev. The funeral service will take place at St Andrews Church, Folkingham at 12.30pm on Wednesday 3rd July 2019 followed by a committal at South Lincs Crematorium, Surfleet at 2.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu, if desired, may be made at the service in Betty's memory for the British Heart Foundation and the . All further enquiries to RJ Scholes, Wherry's Lane, Bourne PE10 9HQ. Tel: 01778 394687
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 21, 2019