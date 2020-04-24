Home

Betty WRIGHT Notice
WRIGHT Betty formerly of Bisbrooke and Uppingham died peacefully on 15th April 2020, aged 93 years. Beloved wife of the late Maurice, loving mother to Claire and the late Kevin and a much loved grandma and great-grandma. Given the current circumstances a small private funeral will be held. A celebration of Betty's life will be held at a later date when all will be welcome to attend. All enquiries to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Uppingham LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Apr. 24, 2020
