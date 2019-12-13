|
MACPHERSON Beverley Joan
passed away peacefully on 28th November 2019 aged 63 years.
She will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family, and friends.
The Funeral Service will take place on Wednesday 18th December 2019 at 3.00pm. at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice, and Cats Protection League may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019