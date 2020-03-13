|
|
KILLIPS
Bill
of South Luffenham died peacefully at home on 24th February 2020 aged 86 years. Much loved brother, uncle and friend to many. His funeral service will be held at North Luffenham Parish Church on Thursday 19th March 2020 at 2.30pm. Family flowers only but donations, if desired, to Help for Heroes which can be paid online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Mar. 13, 2020