Bob of Great Easton, died peacefully on 9th November 2019, aged 81 years. Beloved husband of Linda, much loved brother of Tony and Mary and uncle to Martin, Julie, Paul, Caroline, the late John, Sally, Andrew, Michelle and Natalie. His funeral service will be held at Stockerston Parish Church on Tuesday 26th November 2019 at 11.00am. Family flowers only, but donations, if desired, to be shared between Cancer Research UK and Stockerston Parish Church. These can be paid online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or be sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 22, 2019
