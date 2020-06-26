Home

Funeral
Thursday, Jul. 2, 2020
12:30
Peterborough Crematorium
Retired butcher, passed away at Peterborough City Hospital aged 79 years on 17th June 2020. Beloved husband of Glennis, loving dad of Dave, Teresa and Neil, father-in-law of Liz, Nigel and Rachel and grandad of Claire, Alex, Holly, Amber, Ben, Charlie and Polly. Funeral at Peterborough Crematorium on Thursday 2nd July at 12.30pm. Family flowers only please. Due to current circumstances, limited numbers. Donations for Macmillan Cancer Support in memory of Roy to Co-op Funeralcare, 1150 Lincoln Road, Werrington, PE4 6LQ.
Published in Stamford Mercury on June 26, 2020
