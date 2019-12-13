Home

Funeral service
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
12:00
St Mary's Parish Church
Ketton
Brian BOULTON

Notice

Brian BOULTON Notice
BOULTON Brian of Ketton, died peacefully on 9th December 2019, aged 82 years. Beloved husband of Barbara and a much loved father of Nick, Maria and Lisa. His funeral service will be held at St Mary's Parish Church, Ketton on Thursday 19th December at 12.00noon, to be followed by burial in the cemetery. Family flowers only, donations, if desired, to the Mission Aviation Fellowship can be made online via www.emdormanfunerals.co.uk or sent directly to E M Dorman Funeral Directors, Beechcroft, 69 High Street East, Uppingham, Rutland, LE15 9PY. Tel: 01572 823976
Published in Stamford Mercury on Dec. 13, 2019
