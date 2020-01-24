|
WOODS
Brian Robert
passed away peacefully on 15th January 2020 aged 72 years. Much loved husband of Sue, loving father to Rob & Dawn and grandfather to Millie, Lottie, Jaxson & Koby. He will be sadly and greatly missed by all his family, and friends. The funeral service will take place on Friday 14th February 2020 at 2.00 pm at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for British Heart Foundation and Multiple Scelrosis (MS) may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 24, 2020