Andrew Woodhouse Funeral Services (Stamford)
Sandon Barn, Casterton Road
Stamford, Lincolnshire PE9 4BP
01780 751719
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00
Peterborough Crematorium
Marholm
Bridget TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR Bridget Maria

Passed away peacefully on 30th November 2019 aged 87 years. Much loved wife of Terry, mother to Simon, Andrew & Neil and grandmother to Nina, Natasha, Aaron, & Sophie. She will be sadly and greatly missed by all her family, and friends. The funeral service will take place on Friday 17th January 2020 at 12.00 noon, at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired for Marie Curie and St Barnabas Hospice at Home may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independent Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel. 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Jan. 10, 2020
