REYNOLDS Bruce
Was taken away suddenly at a young age on the 21st July 2019, aged 58 years. A much loved son, brother and uncle who will be very much dearly missed. The funeral will take place on 20th August 2019 at 2.00pm at Peterborough Crematorium, Marholm. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, for The Sick Children's Trust cheques may be made c/o Andrew Woodhouse Independant Funeral Services, Sandon Barn, Casterton Road, Stamford PE9 4BP. Tel: 01780 751719
Published in Stamford Mercury on Aug. 8, 2019