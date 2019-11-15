Home

Bryan HERD

Bryan HERD Notice
HERD

Bryan

of Stowgate, passed away on Saturday 2nd November, aged 80 years. Beloved Husband of Janet, loving Dad of James. Funeral Service at Priory Church, Deeping St. James on Wednesday 27th November at 11.30am, followed by interment at Wilsthorpe Churchyard. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to Deepings Men's Group may be left at the service. Enquiries to A. Coley & Son Funeral Directors, Quaker House, West Street, Crowland, Peterborough, PE6 0EE Tel: 01733 211968.
Published in Stamford Mercury on Nov. 15, 2019
